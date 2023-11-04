Mirpur police moving to Interpol to arrest Britain-based accused Israr Sikander.

Mirpur police have arrested the principal accused in the murder of Waqar Altaf, a renowned lawyer in Dadayal town of Mirpur district, and are seeking Interpol's help to nab the accused's brother, Israr Sikander, who is based in the United Kingdom

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 4th Nov, 2023) Mirpur police have arrested the principal accused in the murder of Waqar Altaf, a renowned lawyer in Dadayal town of Mirpur district, and are seeking Interpol's help to nab the accused's brother, Israr Sikander, who is based in the United Kingdom.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Raja Irfan Saleem, the accused, Umer Farooq, had gunned down Waqar Altaf on September 10, 2022, at the behest of Israr Sikander. Farooq had broken into Waqar Altaf's house, along with an armed accomplice, posing as policemen.

The SSP said that Mirpur police had succeeded in arresting three other accused involved in the murder within a week of the crime. However, Farooq had escaped and was declared a proclaimed offender.

On October 31, 2023, Farooq allegedly dispatched three armed men to attack the house of Waqar Altaf's widow in Dadyal. The attackers sprayed a volley of Kalashnikov bullets at the house, creating terror and harassment.

The police immediately registered a case under the Prevention of Terrorism Act against the absconding accused. They cordoned off the entire Dadayal sub-division and succeeded in arresting all three accused at the Dhan Galli police checkpost at the AJK-Pakistan entry-exit point.

On interrogation, the three accused identified Farooq as the person who had sent them to attack the widow's house. The police then succeeded in arresting Farooq from Islamabad.

The SSP said that Mirpur police is moving to the Interpol police in Britain for the early arrest and handing over of Israr Sikander, who is alleged to be the main mastermind and backer of the assassination of his own real brother and the attack on the residence of his widow.

The SSP lauded the outstanding performance of the cops involved in the case, including DSP Dadyal Ch. Ansar Ali and Additional SHO Dadayal Asif Azeem.