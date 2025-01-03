Open Menu

Mirpur Prepares For Mass Protest Over Stalled Housing Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2025 | 11:31 PM

Mirpur prepares for mass protest over stalled housing projects

A peaceful street protest is set to take place in Mirpur on January 6, as the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) demands the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government revive the stalled Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) housing projects

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) A peaceful street protest is set to take place in Mirpur on January 6, as the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) demands the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government revive the stalled Mirpur Development Authority (MDA) housing projects. The projects, which include over 11,500 residential and commercial plots, have been lying abandoned for months, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur.

The JAAC leaders, including Saad Ansari Advocate and Shehzad Lone, President of the Mirpur-AJK Real Estate Association, claim that despite government promises, the plots remain unreinstated. They allege that the AJK government is attempting to scapegoat innocent allottees and undermine the real estate business in Mirpur.

The protesters are demanding the immediate removal of the ban on legal plots, the vacation of public utility places, and the exposure of those responsible for unlawful practices. They also urge the AJK government to restore the plots allotted by the MDA over the past three to four decades.

The protest, scheduled to take place at the Quaid-e-Azam International sports Stadium, aims to pressure the AJK government into taking action. With thousands of investors, including overseas Kashmiris, affected by the stalled projects, the JAAC leaders vow to continue their fight for justice.

