UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mirpur To Be Air-linked With Rest Of World Soon: Barister Sultan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 06:56 PM

Mirpur to be air-linked with rest of world soon: Barister Sultan

Newly-elected member of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and former prime minister of AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry here Tuesday said that establishment of an international airport in Mirpur and the supply of natural gas to rest of the city and completion of billions of rupees under-construction Mirpur Islamgarh bridge were top of his priorities for the uplift of his constituency in the light of the pre-election commitment to the city fellows

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) : Newly-elected member of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and former prime minister of AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry here Tuesday said that establishment of an international airport in Mirpur and the supply of natural gas to rest of the city and completion of billions of rupees under-construction Mirpur Islamgarh bridge were top of his priorities for the uplift of his constituency in the light of the pre-election commitment to the city fellows.

He said that he had talked to the authorities concerned of the PTI-led government of Pakistan regarding the accomplishment of the much-awaited projects of the emergence of international airport, supply of Sui gas to rest of the city and completion of Mirpur-Islamgarh Bridge in a shortest possible time frame.

Sultan, also the president of AJK chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, was addressing first crowded press conference at the PWD Rest House here after winning the November 24 bye-election to vacant seat of AJK Legislative Assembly from his parent constituency LA-III (Mirpur City) against his nearest rival candidate of the PML (N), AJK Chapter Sohaib Saeed Chaudhry.

He was flanked by his closest aides including Sardar Sawar Khan (former central secretary general of his previous organization Azad Muslim Conference), chief organizer of the PTI AJK, Chaduhry Zaffar Anwar, Ch Ansar Saarim, Ch Mazhar Advocate, Chaudhry Muhammad Mansha, and hundreds of others.

Sultan Mahmood thanked the voters of his constituency for electing him as member of the AJK Legislative Assembly reposing confidence in his leadership with an attractive majority.

He said that despite various hostile tactics of the governmental undue interference and abortive attempts on the part of the sitting ruling PML-N quarters.

Sultan Mahmood said that since the seat had fallen vacant following the disqualification of the ex-MLA from the area Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed in a contempt of court case by the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he had not filed a writ petition against his rival at any of the stagem "I had focused on to fight for the forthcoming AJK general elections to the State Legislative Assembly due to be held in 2021", he elaborated.

Sultan Mahmood also accused the AJK government of doing nothing for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the quake-hit Mirpur, which suffered the loss of billions of rupees to the local private and public property as a result of the devastating September 24 earthquake of 5.8 magnitude at the Richter scale.

He assured to perform his due role as the elected member from the area to get the due rehabilitation process started by the AJK government.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Earthquake Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Contempt Of Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir September November Gas Muslim From Government Top Billion Airport

Recent Stories

Adnan Akmal’s hundred puts Southern Punjab in st ..

7 minutes ago

Mohammad Mohsin, Khalid Usman star with bat and ba ..

14 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai, infrastructure projects driving g ..

31 minutes ago

GAC Sharjah celebrates golden jubilee by opening n ..

1 hour ago

University of Sindh organizes training workshop

1 minute ago

Sectarianism eliminated due to timely action by Pu ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.