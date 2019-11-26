Mirpur to be air-linked with rest of world soon: Barister Sultan

Newly-elected member of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and former prime minister of AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry here Tuesday said that establishment of an international airport in Mirpur and the supply of natural gas to rest of the city and completion of billions of rupees under-construction Mirpur Islamgarh bridge were top of his priorities for the uplift of his constituency in the light of the pre-election commitment to the city fellows

He said that he had talked to the authorities concerned of the PTI-led government of Pakistan regarding the accomplishment of the much-awaited projects of the emergence of international airport, supply of Sui gas to rest of the city and completion of Mirpur-Islamgarh Bridge in a shortest possible time frame.

Sultan, also the president of AJK chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, was addressing first crowded press conference at the PWD Rest House here after winning the November 24 bye-election to vacant seat of AJK Legislative Assembly from his parent constituency LA-III (Mirpur City) against his nearest rival candidate of the PML (N), AJK Chapter Sohaib Saeed Chaudhry.

He was flanked by his closest aides including Sardar Sawar Khan (former central secretary general of his previous organization Azad Muslim Conference), chief organizer of the PTI AJK, Chaduhry Zaffar Anwar, Ch Ansar Saarim, Ch Mazhar Advocate, Chaudhry Muhammad Mansha, and hundreds of others.

Sultan Mahmood thanked the voters of his constituency for electing him as member of the AJK Legislative Assembly reposing confidence in his leadership with an attractive majority.

He said that despite various hostile tactics of the governmental undue interference and abortive attempts on the part of the sitting ruling PML-N quarters.

Sultan Mahmood said that since the seat had fallen vacant following the disqualification of the ex-MLA from the area Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed in a contempt of court case by the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he had not filed a writ petition against his rival at any of the stagem "I had focused on to fight for the forthcoming AJK general elections to the State Legislative Assembly due to be held in 2021", he elaborated.

Sultan Mahmood also accused the AJK government of doing nothing for the rehabilitation and resettlement of the quake-hit Mirpur, which suffered the loss of billions of rupees to the local private and public property as a result of the devastating September 24 earthquake of 5.8 magnitude at the Richter scale.

He assured to perform his due role as the elected member from the area to get the due rehabilitation process started by the AJK government.