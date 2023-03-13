Mirpur to host 5-day Spring Festival from Mar 16

Brisk preparations have been kicked off to host a grand five-day Spring Tourism Festival in Mirpur city from March 16 with a prime objective to promote tourism coupled with the ancient Kashmiri cultural heritage in Azad Jammu Kashmir

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ): Brisk preparations have been kicked off to host a grand five-day Spring Tourism Festival in Mirpur city from March 16 with a prime objective to promote tourism coupled with the ancient Kashmiri cultural heritage in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

This was disclosed by AJK Power Development minister Ch. Arshad Hussain while addressing a meeting held here Monday to ink the arrangements for the holding of the scheduled gala in Mirpur which is enriched with huge natural potential for the promotion of tourism coupled with a conducive environment for the purpose.

The grand festival will be inaugurated at the formal inaugural ceremony to be held at Asifa Bhutto Park in the city on March 16 � being held under the auspices of AJK of the District Administration and the related nation-building institutions.

Officials of various nation-building institutions including the AJK Tourism, Sports and Culture department, Deputy Commissioner Ch. Amjad Iqbal besides other local administration were also present on this occasion to highlight the salient features of the scheduled festival.

Speaking on this occasion, Chairman of the Festival Organizing Committee Ch. Arshad Hussain, said that the scheduled spring festival will provide an environment of healthy entertainment and recreation to the tourists including children and families from all over AJK besides the adjoining parts of the district with a prime focus to encourage and promote local tourism.

He said that the grand gala to be free of cost for all visitors would attract tourists from across the country and abroad side by side to make the young generation acquainted of the centuries-old cultural heritage of the Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir.

Horse and cattle show, trade exhibition of homemade products including Kashmiri handicrafts, a cultural show depicting the Kashmiri folk songs, besides the national songs, book festival, an exhibition of the pictures depicting the Indian brutalities and human rights violations by the occupying forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, marathon race, mystic poetry, boating, cricket and football matches besides the local supports, will be the hallmark of the grand festival, he underlined.

The meeting designed the 05 days grand gala's to finalize the program for holding of the festival in a befitting manner.

Chairman Summer Tourism Festival Committee underlined the AJK government was already acting upon an integrated plan through launching various projects for the uplift of tourism in various scenic locations of AJK.

The holding of the scheduled Spring/Summer Tourism grand festival would prove to be the step forward for the speedy promotion of tourism in this scenic part of AJK located on the bank of the picturesque Mangla dam lake, he added.