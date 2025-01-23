Mirpurkhas Division development schemes get boost

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A high-level review meeting, chaired by Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqeli, was held on Thursday to discuss the progress of ongoing development schemes in Mirpurkhas Division

The meeting was attended by Mayor Mirpurkhas Abdul Rauf Ghori, Deputy Commissioners of the three districts and representatives from various departments.

During the meeting, Commissioner Uqeli emphasized the need for timely completion of development schemes, directing that projects that cannot be completed within six months should be included in the next Annual Development Program (ADP).

He also stressed the importance of close communication between the Health Engineering, Works and Services departments to ensure that drainage and water supply schemes are completed before road construction begins.

To ensure the successful implementation of these schemes, Commissioner Uqeli also instructed Deputy Commissioners to regularly review development projects and maintain high-quality work standards. Additionally, he directed officials to focus on beautifying roads in Mirpurkhas city, completing repairs and washroom schemes in schools, hospitals and government buildings, and continuously monitoring Reverse Osmosis (RO) plants to address technical faults promptly.

During the meeting, DC Tharparkar highlighted the need to address road accidents caused by uncut bushes on roads, prompting Commissioner Uqeli to instruct relevant officers to ensure regular bush cutting.

The Deputy Commissioners and concerned officers also provided updates on ongoing development schemes in their respective districts.

