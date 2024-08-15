Open Menu

Mirpurkhas Launches Tree Planting Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 08:46 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The Women Leadership Forum, under the Civil Society Support Program on Thursday kicked off a tree planting campaign in Darlaman, Mirpurkhas, to commemorate Independence Day.

The event drew a crowd of prominent figures, including Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqeli, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rashid Masood, and religious leaders.

Neem, pelican, and other plant species were planted in the newly constructed Dar-ul-Aman building premises. Commissioner Uqeli and Deputy Commissioner Khan also visited the site, acknowledging the challenges faced by the Darlaman building, including staff, furniture, and solar system issues.

On this occasion, Commissioner Uqeli directed the District Officer Women Development Department to submit a comprehensive report and list of problems to his office by August 16, vowing to make the Darulaman building functional soon.

