Mirpurkhas police crack down on snatching gang, arrest three suspects

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Mirpurkhas police on Thursday arrested three suspects involved in a string of snatching incidents in the city. The successful operation was carried out on the orders of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpurkhas Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, who has been cracking down on crime in the area.

According to police reports, the suspects - Abdul Rafi, Abdul Raihan and Muhammad Bilal were involved in an armed robbery at Muhammad Ashraf's Easy Load shop on January 30, 2025, where they made off with Rs 45,000 in cash and three mobile phones.

Sources of police further revealed that the police team, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Satellite Town Police Station Inspector Ghazi Khan Rajar, recovered a motorcycle and pistol along with ammunition from the suspects.

Two cases have been registered against the arrested suspects, including Case No.16/2025 under Section 397, 34 Pakistan Penal Code and Case No.17/2025 under Section 25 Sindh Arms Act for possession of illegal weapons.

