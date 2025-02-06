Mirpurkhas Police Crack Down On Snatching Gang, Arrest Three Suspects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 10:36 PM
Mirpurkhas police on Thursday arrested three suspects involved in a string of snatching incidents in the city. The successful operation was carried out on the orders of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpurkhas Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, who has been cracking down on crime in the area
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Mirpurkhas police on Thursday arrested three suspects involved in a string of snatching incidents in the city. The successful operation was carried out on the orders of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpurkhas Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, who has been cracking down on crime in the area.
According to police reports, the suspects - Abdul Rafi, Abdul Raihan and Muhammad Bilal were involved in an armed robbery at Muhammad Ashraf's Easy Load shop on January 30, 2025, where they made off with Rs 45,000 in cash and three mobile phones.
Sources of police further revealed that the police team, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Satellite Town Police Station Inspector Ghazi Khan Rajar, recovered a motorcycle and pistol along with ammunition from the suspects.
Two cases have been registered against the arrested suspects, including Case No.16/2025 under Section 397, 34 Pakistan Penal Code and Case No.17/2025 under Section 25 Sindh Arms Act for possession of illegal weapons.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
UAE, Costa Rica promote trade, investment opportunities
UAE SWAT Challenge sets Guinness World Record for largest international particip ..
ADX consolidates position among top 20 global bourses in 2024
Mirpurkhas police crack down on snatching gang, arrest three suspects
Speakers at Washington seminar urge world community to resolve Kashmir dispute t ..
Gill helps India down England in ODI opener
Integrated plan for promotion of tourism in picturesque AJK on latest lines afoo ..
First leg of second edition of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup in Australia ac ..
Illegal constructions demolished during operation
DG IAEA to visit Pakistan next week
CS Balochistan reviews arrangements for matriculation exams, orders to take stri ..
Rs.18 bn set as tax target for Rawalpindi Region
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Mirpurkhas police crack down on snatching gang, arrest three suspects4 minutes ago
-
Integrated plan for promotion of tourism in picturesque AJK on latest lines afoot: Azad Jammu Kashmi ..8 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris express gratitude to Pakistan for unwavering support in freedom struggle1 hour ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day stands as a vivid manifestation of the everlasting, invincible bond between P ..2 days ago
-
Solidarity expression strengthens bound between people of Kashmir, Pakistan2 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq stresses need for working together to br ..3 days ago
-
AJK people stand shoulder to shoulder with their brethren in IIOJ&K; Haq3 days ago
-
Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq directs early completion of Jagran power project3 days ago
-
Nawabzadi Alia Dilawar Khanji calls on AJK President Barrister Sultan7 days ago
-
AJK gears up to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day with zeal, fervor7 days ago
-
Citizens welfare top priority of AJK administration: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry ..8 days ago
-
AJK furnished with grand health package for latest health facilities across the State: Barrister Sul ..10 days ago