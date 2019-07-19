UrduPoint.com
Mirwaiz Ahmedullah Shah Remembered On His Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 01:01 PM

Mirwaiz Ahmedullah Shah remembered on his death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :The Anjuman-e-Nusratul islam has paid glowing tributes to prominent religious scholar and its founding president, Mirwaiz Maulana Ahmedullah Shah (RA), on his 89th death anniversary in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Anjuman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that late Mirwaiz Maulana Ahmedullah Shah would always be remembered with honour and dignity for launching a powerful campaign against the illiteracy. "He preached Islam in its true and pristine form to the people of Kashmir," it said.

The statement said that Mirwaiz Shah was a great religious scholar and would always be remembered for his historic decision of raising voice against the then autocratic regime. He will also be remembered for signing a memorandum sent to the then Viceroy for which he was subjected to various forms of repression at the hands of the then autocratic government, it added.

"Despite all odds, Mirwaiz Shah remained steadfast till his last breath," the statement added.

