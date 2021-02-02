UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mirwaiz Among 500 Most Influentional Muslims

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 02:35 PM

Mirwaiz among 500 most influentional Muslims

The Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre (RISSC) Jordan has declared Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq among 500 most influential Muslim personalities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre (RISSC) Jordan has declared Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq among 500 most influential Muslim personalities.

According to Kashmir Media Service, RISSC Jordan said that Mirwaiz has been ".. advocating dialogue with both India and Pakistan so that the aspirations of the Kashmiri people may be realized". It specifically mentions his arrest, stating that "He (Mirwaiz) has been under house arrest since August 2019".

The Hurriyat forum in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has said that it was seventh consecutive year that his party Chairman was chosen influential Muslim.

It is a matter of pride and honour for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the forum said in a statement received here from Srinagar.

The Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre is an independent research entity affiliated with the Royal Aal al-Bayt Institute for Islamic thought an international Islamic non-governmental, independent institute headquartered in Amman, the capital of Jordan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Jammu Srinagar Amman May August 2019 Muslim Media From

Recent Stories

Accountability court bars Shehbaz Sharif from talk ..

14 minutes ago

IRSA releases 63,900 cusecs water

38 seconds ago

Jammu & Kashmir dispute settlement key to sustaina ..

41 seconds ago

VP FPCCI lauded KP govt for reducing ratio of unem ..

42 seconds ago

Russian Detention Body Asks Court to Replace Naval ..

45 seconds ago

Decline in global coronavirus cases shows variants ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.