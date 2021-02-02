Mirwaiz among 500 most influentional Muslims

The Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre (RISSC) Jordan has declared Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq among 500 most influential Muslim personalities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre (RISSC) Jordan has declared Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq among 500 most influential Muslim personalities.

According to Kashmir Media Service, RISSC Jordan said that Mirwaiz has been ".. advocating dialogue with both India and Pakistan so that the aspirations of the Kashmiri people may be realized". It specifically mentions his arrest, stating that "He (Mirwaiz) has been under house arrest since August 2019".

The Hurriyat forum in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has said that it was seventh consecutive year that his party Chairman was chosen influential Muslim.

It is a matter of pride and honour for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the forum said in a statement received here from Srinagar.

The Royal Islamic Strategic Studies Centre is an independent research entity affiliated with the Royal Aal al-Bayt Institute for Islamic thought an international Islamic non-governmental, independent institute headquartered in Amman, the capital of Jordan.