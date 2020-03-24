UrduPoint.com
Mirwaiz Farooq Expresses Concern Over Deteriorating Health Condition Of Yasin Malik In Tihar Jail

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 06:52 PM

Mirwaiz Farooq expresses concern over deteriorating health condition of Yasin Malik in Tihar jail

In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health condition of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in New Delhi's Tihar jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health condition of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in New Delhi's Tihar jail.

In a statement issued in Srinagar on Tuesday, the forum said that Yasin Malik's well-being is the responsibility of the Indian government in jail. It demanded that all Kashmiri political leaders and activists, traders, civil society members, students and youth languishing in various Indian jails be released, immediately. The forum said that the life of the detainees was at a risk especially after the corona outbreak, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social Forum, Umar Adil Dar in a statement in Srinagar said that on one hand global leaders were taking all possible steps to combat the deadly corona challenge, while Indian rulers, on the other, are paying no heed to the calls for the release of innocent Kashmiri detainees.

The Organisation of Kashmir Coalition in a statement in London expressed deep concern over India's decision to direct its special TADA court to frame charges against Muhammad Yasin Malik. The statement said that the Executive Member of the organization, Barrister Abdul Majeed Tramboo would raise at the United Nations Human Rights Mechanism the politically-motivated charges against Muhammad Yasin Malik and his companions.

While medical scientists are engaged in discovering a vaccine to counter the global menace of corona, a number of experts working on human societies in India have warned that Hindu fanatics associated with RSS, BJP and other Hindu extremist organizations pose a real and relatively bigger threat to the world peace than corona itself. During a survey titled 'Which is More Threatening Corona or Hindu Fanaticism, the social scientists said, the Hindutva philosophy of RSS, which is a fascist, supremacist and terrorist organization, is more dangerous than coronavirus.

Indian authorities, today, released former puppet Chief Minister of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah from eight months' house detention. Later, talking to media after his release, Omar Abdullah called upon India to release all Kashmiri detainees and restore internet in the territory.

Senior Congress leader from Occupied Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad initiating a debate in the Rajya Sabha said that Kashmir was on ventilator after the Indian government put it under a 'political quarantine' for the past around eight months. He said the situation in Kashmir is worse than what it was even 30 years ago.

Two Indian paramilitary personnel were killed in a fratricidal firing incident in Srinagar city, today.

