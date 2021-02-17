UrduPoint.com
Mirwaiz Forum Asks EU Diplomats To Felicitate Pak-India Talks On Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 03:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had for the past 74 years been incessantly demanding the resolution of the Kashmir conflict.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the forum in a statement said that commitments made to the people of J&K that their fundamental right to decide their future would be honored stands unfulfilled to this day.

"Instead, a policy of repression and intimidation in varying degrees has been pursued by India resulting in severe human rights abuses of the people of Kashmir, it added," it said and called for dialogue between Pakistan, India and people of Jammu and Kashmir to find out a peaceful resolution of the issue.

It said that efforts were on to change the demographic composition of the territory to undermine its disputed nature.

"All forms of peaceful protest or dissent by the people is curbed by force as the number of armed troops in the valley is highest across the world," it added.

"In such situation a curated tour of foreign dignitaries to showcase normalcy in the valley to the outside world is most misleading," the forum said and added that people's spontaneous strike, the only means of protest left to them, speaks volumes to the world of what people feel and want.

The forum asked the delegation to meet victims of repression for the sake of peace in this highly volatile region and use its good offices in facilitating dialogue among India, Pakistan and people of J&K for the resolution of this long-standing dispute over Jammu and Kashmir.

