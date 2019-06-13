UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mirwaiz Forum Expresses Concern Over Bloodshed In IoK

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 06:14 PM

Mirwaiz forum expresses concern over bloodshed in IoK

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed serious concern and anguish over continued bloodshed and killings in Kashmir valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed serious concern and anguish over continued bloodshed and killings in Kashmir valley.

This was stated at the forum meeting in Srinagar, Thursday. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq chaired the meeting while other senior leaders attended it, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The meeting reiterated that political engagement was the most effective way to move forward and end painful bloodshed. It was unanimously agreed that the muscular policy adopted by New Delhi towards Kashmir for the past decades had failed in resolution of the issue and will not yield anything even at present.

It reiterated that acknowledging the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and working towards the resolution of the lingering issue by New Delhi was the best bet for improving the situation in the valley as well as for the larger interests of peace and progress of people in South Asia.

Related Topics

Resolution Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Srinagar New Delhi Progress Media Best Asia

Recent Stories

Afghan President Hopes for Peace Despite Tense Sit ..

2 minutes ago

Being overweight doubles blood pressure risk in ki ..

2 minutes ago

WSSP hold awareness walk on cleanliness, clean dri ..

2 minutes ago

Iran's top leader rules out talks with U.S.

2 minutes ago

Senate body for protecting endangered languages

7 minutes ago

Ebola Claims Second Life in Uganda, 7 More People ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.