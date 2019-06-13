Mirwaiz forum expresses concern over bloodshed in IoK

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed serious concern and anguish over continued bloodshed and killings in Kashmir valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed serious concern and anguish over continued bloodshed and killings in Kashmir valley.

This was stated at the forum meeting in Srinagar, Thursday. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq chaired the meeting while other senior leaders attended it, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The meeting reiterated that political engagement was the most effective way to move forward and end painful bloodshed. It was unanimously agreed that the muscular policy adopted by New Delhi towards Kashmir for the past decades had failed in resolution of the issue and will not yield anything even at present.

It reiterated that acknowledging the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and working towards the resolution of the lingering issue by New Delhi was the best bet for improving the situation in the valley as well as for the larger interests of peace and progress of people in South Asia.