President Pakistan Youth Parliament (PYP) Muhammad Abubakar Friday paid glowing tribute to the martyred Kashmiri leader Mirwaiz Maulvi Muhammad Farooq, saying that his sacrifices for the Kashmir freedom movement would always be remembered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Youth Parliament (PYP) Muhammad Abubakar Friday paid glowing tribute to the martyred Kashmiri leader Mirwaiz Maulvi Muhammad Farooq, saying that his sacrifices for the Kashmir freedom movement would always be remembered.

In a statement issued here, he said that the services, role and sacrifices of Mirwaiz Maulvi Farooq for the political rights of Kashmiri people and resolution of the Kashmir dispute were like an open book. He stood firm for a permanent solution to the Kashmir dispute till his last breath.

The PYP president said that the Mirwaiz family led the Kashmiri people on both religious and political fronts and continued their mission despite difficult and critical situations.

He said that entire Pakistani nation stood with Kashmiris with heart and soul till they get their right to self-determination according to the resolution of United Nations Security Council.

He said that it was on record that the occupation forces were committing the worst human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).