UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mirwaiz Maulvi Farooq's Sacrifices To Be Remembered Always: PYP

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 08:42 PM

Mirwaiz Maulvi Farooq's sacrifices to be remembered always: PYP

President Pakistan Youth Parliament (PYP) Muhammad Abubakar Friday paid glowing tribute to the martyred Kashmiri leader Mirwaiz Maulvi Muhammad Farooq, saying that his sacrifices for the Kashmir freedom movement would always be remembered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Youth Parliament (PYP) Muhammad Abubakar Friday paid glowing tribute to the martyred Kashmiri leader Mirwaiz Maulvi Muhammad Farooq, saying that his sacrifices for the Kashmir freedom movement would always be remembered.

In a statement issued here, he said that the services, role and sacrifices of Mirwaiz Maulvi Farooq for the political rights of Kashmiri people and resolution of the Kashmir dispute were like an open book. He stood firm for a permanent solution to the Kashmir dispute till his last breath.

The PYP president said that the Mirwaiz family led the Kashmiri people on both religious and political fronts and continued their mission despite difficult and critical situations.

He said that entire Pakistani nation stood with Kashmiris with heart and soul till they get their right to self-determination according to the resolution of United Nations Security Council.

He said that it was on record that the occupation forces were committing the worst human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution United Nations Parliament Jammu Family

Recent Stories

UAE, Egypt launch &#039;Zayed 3&#039; joint milita ..

46 minutes ago

Rasheed urges world to halt Israelis genocide in G ..

4 minutes ago

KP people stage protest rallies to express solidar ..

4 minutes ago

Opposition parties hold rally to express solidarit ..

4 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

4 minutes ago

PESCO gears up drive against power theft

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.