Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq,Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone Remembered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:09 PM

In Indian Occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have paid rich tributes to prominent Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone as well as the victims of Hawal massacre on their martyrdom anniversaries

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Srinagar on this day in 1990. 70 mourners were killed in Hawal area of the city when Indian troops opened fire on the funeral procession of the martyr. Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was also killed on this day in 2002 by unknown assailants when he was returning from Eidgah after addressing a public gathering.

The Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Sharie Shian in a statement issued in Srinagar said that both the leaders played an important role in the political landscape of Kashmir. It said that Molvi Farooq was also a great preacher and religious scholar whose services in the educational and social uplift of the Kashmiri people would always be remembered.

APHC leader land the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement, Khawaja Firdous, in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the best was to pay tributes to the martyrs was to carry forward their mission till it reached its logical conclusion. He said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs had centre-staged the Kashmir dispute at international level.

He said that Kashmir was a disputed territory and should be resolved according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party spokesman in a statement paying homage to Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone said that the Kashmiris were indebted to the sacrifices of these great martyrs who laid down their lives for the cause of freedom from Indian occupation. He said the history stands witness to the fact that the nations, which stood steadfast and committed to their cause have achieved their cherished goal after winning the battle against oppressors. He said that the Kashmiris would resist Modi government's move to implement the new domicile law in the occupied territory meant to change the demographic composition of the occupied territory.

The spokesman of Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the sacrifices and services rendered by Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone for the Kashmir liberation movement would be written in golden letters in the history of Kashmir. He said that India would not succeed to suppress the Kashmiris' just liberation struggle through killings, arrests, torture, imposition of restrictions and other brutal tactics and they would continue their struggle till complete success.

