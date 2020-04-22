UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat Forum Demands Release Of Kashmiri Detainees

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 12:18 PM

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum demands release of Kashmiri detainees

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum in Indian Occupied Kashmir has expressed serious concern over the continued house arrest and illegal detention of its Chairman and other Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Hurriyat forum in Indian Occupied Kashmir has expressed serious concern over the continued house arrest and illegal detention of its Chairman and other Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the forum spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the amalgam was greatly concerned for the life and safety of the Kashmiri political prisoners and youth locked up in different jails of occupied Kashmir and India.

He said, as the number of coronavirus cases is rapidly rising in India and occupied Kashmir, it makes these prisoners more vulnerable, especially the elderly and infirm among them.

The spokesman said that all these prisoners should be immediately released and sent home to ensure their safety, ahead of the holy month of Ramzan.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who is under arbitrary house arrest since 5th August 2019, along with all other leaders should be set free, he demanded.

The forum spokesman also condemned the harassment of Kashmiri journalists, especially Masarrat Zahra and Peerzada Aashiq. He said that the journalists were repeatedly being pressurized even as they were reporting in very distressing environment.

The spokesman extended greetings to the people of occupied Kashmir for the coming holy month of Ramzan. He said that the people of the territory were grappling with coronavirus pandemic as well as the suspension of basic rights. "We pray that may this holy month bring an end to both," he added.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Srinagar May August 2019 Media All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal is unhappy with youths for neglecting ..

3 minutes ago

Almost 30 Recovered COVID-19 Patients Discharged F ..

2 minutes ago

Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) Syed Amin ul Haqu ..

3 minutes ago

Kabul, Taliban Discuss Coordination on COVID-19 Re ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese Mission in UN Donates Face Masks, Protecti ..

3 minutes ago

Man Preparing Mass Murder in Educational Facility ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.