Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Placed Under House Arrest In Srinagar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 06:20 PM

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq placed under house arrest in Srinagar

The authorities placed Chairman of Hurriyat forum Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest in Srinagar on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :The authorities placed Chairman of Hurriyat forum Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest in Srinagar on Saturday.

A spokesman of the forum in a statement in Srinagar said that a police party arrived at the Nigeen residence of the Mirwaiz and placed him under house detention, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He said that police did not give any reason for the detention of Mirwaiz.

