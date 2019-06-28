Mirwaiz Umar Farooq seeks rights bodies' intervention to end detainees' plight

Chairman of Hurriyat forum Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday sought the intervention of international rights bodies to end the plight of the Kashmiri political prisoners

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman of Hurriyat forum Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday sought the intervention of international rights bodies to end the plight of the Kashmiri political prisoners.

Addressing a gathering at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar said the plight of Kashmiri political prisoners in various jails outside the Kashmir valley is a matter of concern for all, Kashmir Media Service reported. He said despite the Indian Supreme Court ruling, prisoners are deliberately kept in jails outside the territory.

He said the draconian laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA) have been imposed to suppress the genuine voices of the people of occupied Kashmir.

He said the illegally detained JKLF Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, is already ill in the jail and other illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists including Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Masarrat Alam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Dr Abdul Hameed Fayaz, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Abdul Ahad Parra, Muzaffar Ahmed Dar, Maulana Mushtaq Ahmed Veeri, Sarjan Barkati and Syed Shahid Yousuf are also suffering from one disease or the other due to lack of medical facility in the jails.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq appealed to the world community and the international human rights organizations especially International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), Amnesty International (AI), Asia Watch and the United Nations Commission for Human Rights to visit the jails of India and the territory and monitor the plight of the Kashmiri political detainees.