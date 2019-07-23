UrduPoint.com
Mirwaiz Welcomes Trump's Statement On Kashmir

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 02:25 PM

Mirwaiz welcomes trump's statement on Kashmir

In Indian occupied Kashmir, a day after US President Donald Trump said he was ready to mediate between India and Pakistan for the resolution of Kashmir dispute, Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday welcomed the statement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, a day after US President Donald Trump said he was ready to mediate between India and Pakistan for the resolution of Kashmir dispute, Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday welcomed the statement.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement said, "Being the most affected party, the people of Kashmir want an early resolution to the lingering Kashmir conflict."He said he has been asking for dialogue at all levels and every effort that pushes India and Pakistan in that direction was welcome by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

