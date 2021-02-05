Mishaal Malik lauds Pakistan for unconditional support

Mishaal Hussein Malik, a human rights activist and wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik onFriday expressed her gratitude to the people, government and leadership of Pakistan for their unconditional support to the political movement of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Mishaal Hussein Malik, a human rights activist and wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik onFriday expressed her gratitude to the people, government and leadership of Pakistan for their unconditional support to the political movement of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the right to self-determination.

Talking to a private news channel, she strongly condemned Indian's new Kashmir domicile law terming it as a violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions, adding, Modi led government must realize that it would not suppress their indigenous resistance movement through use of force.

Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to people of Kashmir for achieving their right to self-determination, she added.

Mishaal said the day of February 5 reminded them of ongoing struggle being launched by the people of Kashmir for achieving their inalienable right-to-self determination.

She said Pakistan should countinue work more on war footing on diplomatic fronts for Kashmir cause.

She further slammed the international community's criminal silence over the continued oppression of Kashmiris under Indian occupation forces on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The activist said Pakistan and Kashmir are inevitable, adding that Pakistan is the only country in the world which always highlighted Kashmir dispute at international level.

She said the Kashmir issue was in the sharp focus of world attention due to unprecedented sacrifices of the Kashmiri people and the present government has effectively projected the Kashmir issue nationally and internationally.

She further lamented that the Indian government has kept the Hurriyat leaders including her husband in death cell in a fake case and they were deprived from their legal rights.

Mashal demanded that the international community should ask India to repeal its draconian laws and stop human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammy and Kashmir (IIOJK).

India is illegally occupying IIOJ&K and through a proper plan, introducing new laws in the valley to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir, she said adding, Pakistan, on its part is exposing Indian controversial policies but they have to do more in this regard.