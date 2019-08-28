Mishal appreciates media role for highlighting Indian atrocities in front of world

Wife of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik, Mishal Malik Wednesday appreciated that it was good development as Pakistani and International media disparaging Modi's policies and sensitizing nations through highlighting Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ):Wife of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik, Mishal Malik Wednesday appreciated that it was good development as Pakistani and International media disparaging Modi's policies and sensitizing nations through highlighting Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Talking to private news channel, she said Kashmiris should not disappoint as the difficulties of Kashmiri people will reduce with the time and will definitely get the right to self-determination.

She said media is playing a leading role in highlighting Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir though pictures and videos and exposed the brutal Indian face in front of the world.

She said all foreign leading newspapers are also giving rapid awareness on Kashmir issue among nations and International media are criticizing Modi's policies in the valley.

Through nation awareness many leaders have also urging Narendra Modi to resolve bilateral issues with Pakistan in a peaceful way, she mentioned.

She said Hindutva ideology of present Indian government is harmful not only for India's neighboring countries but for the entire region.

She further highlighted that Pakistan is the only country that has taken up the Kashmir issue on all possible forums and hopefully Pakistan will continue its moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people.

She said India abrogated the Article 370 and 35-A is violation of UN resolutions where Kashmir has been declared as a bilateral issue, she added.

Leader said international community has also expressed legitimate concerns about the ongoing communications blackouts, increased militarization of the region, and enforcement of curfew.

Mishal said it has happened for the first time that the international community, civil society and political parties within India are raising a strong voice against the illegal steps taken by Modi government in the held territory.

Replying a Question regarding the Muslim countries' support , she hoped that rest of the Islamic countries will also be the part of this struggle soon as nations pressurizing governments to resolve the issue of Kashmir on their priority basis, adding, they will be united for Kashmiris to defeat anti-Muslim elements.

It is the time that United Nations, OIC and European Union should come forward and urge India to lift the curfew imposed in the valley and support the Kashmiris with food stuff and medication, she demanded.

The sacrifices rendered for this right will never go in vain, she assured.