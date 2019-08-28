UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mishal Appreciates Media Role For Highlighting Indian Atrocities In Front Of World

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 02:48 PM

Mishal appreciates media role for highlighting Indian atrocities in front of world

Wife of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik, Mishal Malik Wednesday appreciated that it was good development as Pakistani and International media disparaging Modi's policies and sensitizing nations through highlighting Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ):Wife of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik, Mishal Malik Wednesday appreciated that it was good development as Pakistani and International media disparaging Modi's policies and sensitizing nations through highlighting Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Talking to private news channel, she said Kashmiris should not disappoint as the difficulties of Kashmiri people will reduce with the time and will definitely get the right to self-determination.

She said media is playing a leading role in highlighting Indian atrocities in Held Kashmir though pictures and videos and exposed the brutal Indian face in front of the world.

She said all foreign leading newspapers are also giving rapid awareness on Kashmir issue among nations and International media are criticizing Modi's policies in the valley.

Through nation awareness many leaders have also urging Narendra Modi to resolve bilateral issues with Pakistan in a peaceful way, she mentioned.

She said Hindutva ideology of present Indian government is harmful not only for India's neighboring countries but for the entire region.

She further highlighted that Pakistan is the only country that has taken up the Kashmir issue on all possible forums and hopefully Pakistan will continue its moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people.

She said India abrogated the Article 370 and 35-A is violation of UN resolutions where Kashmir has been declared as a bilateral issue, she added.

Leader said international community has also expressed legitimate concerns about the ongoing communications blackouts, increased militarization of the region, and enforcement of curfew.

Mishal said it has happened for the first time that the international community, civil society and political parties within India are raising a strong voice against the illegal steps taken by Modi government in the held territory.

Replying a Question regarding the Muslim countries' support , she hoped that rest of the Islamic countries will also be the part of this struggle soon as nations pressurizing governments to resolve the issue of Kashmir on their priority basis, adding, they will be united for Kashmiris to defeat anti-Muslim elements.

It is the time that United Nations, OIC and European Union should come forward and urge India to lift the curfew imposed in the valley and support the Kashmiris with food stuff and medication, she demanded.

The sacrifices rendered for this right will never go in vain, she assured.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Civil Society Narendra Modi European Union Wife Moral Muslim Media All Government

Recent Stories

UK finance chief to outline post-Brexit spending b ..

2 minutes ago

Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Simonyan Praises Kiev Cour ..

3 minutes ago

Free Urology camp on Aug 30

3 minutes ago

Membership drive of FGEHF to continue till June 20 ..

3 minutes ago

Lack of driving schools for women in Federal Capit ..

3 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.