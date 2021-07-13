UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mishal For Strong Legal Team To Fight Kashmir Case In International Courts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 12:19 AM

Mishal for strong legal team to fight Kashmir case in international courts

Mishal Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, has highlighted the important need to form a dynamic team of law experts for contesting the Kashmir case in international courts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Mishal Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, has highlighted the important need to form a dynamic team of law experts for contesting the Kashmir case in international courts.

While talking to media at the Lahore High Court here on Monday, she said that Modi government was bringing Hindus into Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and giving them the status of residents to change the demographic makeup of the area.

She condemned this 'act of robbery', and said that Pakistan should play its role and help Kashmiri people in getting their due rights.

She appealed for constituting a strong legal team to befittingly raise the matter in the International Court of Justice, International Criminal Court and other United Nation forums.

Mishal Malik said that Indian occupied Kashmir was a disputed territory,and stressed that to change its demography it was a violation of Geneva Convention. "The demography of any disputed area could not be changed till its settlement as per United Nation resolutions," she reiterated.

Mishal said that she visited the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) to seek help as the matter involved legal complexities. "I have asked the LHCBA president to form a council which could give recommendations to the government so that the matter could be taken to the court," she added.

She feared that if Kashmir became a mini India then all the efforts would be lost.

Mishal Malik expressed her strong concern that Hurriyat leaders were being tortured in jails, adding that two weeks ago,a picture of Yasin Malik went viral which visibly exposed the unfair treatment meted out to him in detention. She said that she could not even recognize her husband in the picture as he had lost so much weight during the past two years.

LHCBA President Maqsood Buttar said on the occasion that the lawyers community stood with Mishal Malik and announced to form a committee comprising law experts.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore High Court Lawyers Wife Robbery Jammu Geneva Criminals Media All Government Mini Weight Court

Recent Stories

Senate body briefed on The Election Act (Amendment ..

2 minutes ago

Home Minister chairs meeting regarding law & order ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss mat ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia-Pakistan business portal launched

2 minutes ago

IMF Chief Submits Proposed $650Bln SDR Increase to ..

2 minutes ago

Venezuela's Ruling Party Supports Havana Amid Prot ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.