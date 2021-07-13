Mishal for strong legal team to fight Kashmir case in international courts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mishal Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, has highlighted the important need to form a dynamic team of law experts for contesting the Kashmir case in international courts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Mishal Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, has highlighted the important need to form a dynamic team of law experts for contesting the Kashmir case in international courts.

While talking to media at the Lahore High Court here on Monday, she said that Modi government was bringing Hindus into Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and giving them the status of residents to change the demographic makeup of the area.

She condemned this 'act of robbery', and said that Pakistan should play its role and help Kashmiri people in getting their due rights.

She appealed for constituting a strong legal team to befittingly raise the matter in the International Court of Justice, International Criminal Court and other United Nation forums.

Mishal Malik said that Indian occupied Kashmir was a disputed territory,and stressed that to change its demography it was a violation of Geneva Convention. "The demography of any disputed area could not be changed till its settlement as per United Nation resolutions," she reiterated.

Mishal said that she visited the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) to seek help as the matter involved legal complexities. "I have asked the LHCBA president to form a council which could give recommendations to the government so that the matter could be taken to the court," she added.

She feared that if Kashmir became a mini India then all the efforts would be lost.

Mishal Malik expressed her strong concern that Hurriyat leaders were being tortured in jails, adding that two weeks ago,a picture of Yasin Malik went viral which visibly exposed the unfair treatment meted out to him in detention. She said that she could not even recognize her husband in the picture as he had lost so much weight during the past two years.

LHCBA President Maqsood Buttar said on the occasion that the lawyers community stood with Mishal Malik and announced to form a committee comprising law experts.