Mishal Malik appeals world to ask India for emergency use of Covid-related medical facilities in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

Mishal Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, Wednesday urged world human rights bodies to take immediate serious action that all political prisoners should be released for the safety of their life and India should provide all emergency medical facilities to increasing ailing coronavirus patients in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Mishal Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, Wednesday urged world human rights bodies to take immediate serious action that all political prisoners should be released for the safety of their life and India should provide all emergency medical facilities to increasing ailing coronavirus patients in IIOJK.

Indian government has imposed harsh and discriminatory restrictions on Muslim-majority areas in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and shifting ailing Muslim prisons one jail to other which is condemnable, she said while speaking to a video message on ptv news channel.

She regretted that the people of IIOJK are facing the worst health crisis of their history, as Indian occupation forces use pellet guns as a means to control the crowed, maiming, blinding and injuring them in the process, adding, occupied territory lacks all basic healthcare staff, drugs, vaccination, surgical material and the equipment needed for healthcare.

She said that the Indian government as well as the IIOJK administration would be responsible if anything untoward happened to our Kashmiri jailed leaders, adding that it would be an extrajudicial murders.

Mishal said World Human bodies should take strict actions and ask India to lift ongoing restrictions.