Mishal Malik lauds media role for becoming voice of Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Mishal Malik, wife of jailed Kashmiri freedom movement leader Yasin Malik Tuesday lauded the efforts of Pakistani media in becoming the voice of Kashmiris across the world and representing them in the face of India's abominable actions.

Media owns a big responsibility on its shoulders as the peace of entire region is depending on the solution of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), she said while addressing at a media training workshop, titled "Modi's Hindutva Policy, bleeding Kashmir, and response of Pakistani Media" at Pakistan Broadcasting academy (PBA), here.

"All our voices, actions, efforts and energies should remain tied to this cause and we should present to the world the true face of India," she added.

She emphasized the need to pursue the Kashmir cause more aggressively until the voices of innocent people of Indian Occupied valley are addressed.

India is not willing to accept the UN resolutions and always cheated on peace efforts, she said, adding, Kashmir cause needs to be raised continuously at the international forums.

Appreciating the role of women in IoK, she said they were struggling hard to earn their livelihood under the worst conditions and were being humiliated by Indian forces in search of their missing family members outside the Indian military camps.