Mishal Malik Led Rally With All Political Parties For Kashmir Cause

Muhammad Irfan 44 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 06:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Mishal Malik, the wife of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik led a Kashmir solidarity rally of all political parties here Thursday.

Addressing on the occasion, she urged all the civil societies and common public to get united on a platform to stop the atrocities being continued in Kashmir. Mishal Malik said the entire society is standing shoulder to shoulder with Kashmiri people and against brutalities done by Indian Army against them.

She said the non-availability of daily use items including food, water, medicines has made the life miserable in the Occupied Valley.

She told number of pregnant women died due to inviolability of transportation and medicines in the hospitals.

Talking about her husband's condition, she said he was still in death cell "I urged the United Nations to adopt such steps for resolving Kashmir issue".

She said Indian government should stop its double face actions to made us fool as "We were united and determined and one day with the blessings of Almighty Allah Kashmiris would celebrate Independence Day".

"I am very thankful to all political parties and media for the participation in this cause", she added.

