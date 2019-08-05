Mishal Malik, the wife of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik Monday termed Indian move to abolish Article 370 as open terrorism

She said, "India has openly disregarded international laws, humanitarian laws, international conventions and United Nations resolutions," a private news channel reported.

She said in 1947, around 500,000 Muslims were slaughtered by RSS thugs in Kashmir. The Modi regime which is the follower of RSS has scraped 35A and 370 as it had been signed by Indian president, she added.