UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mishal Malik Terms India's Move To Abolish Article 370 As Open

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 10:45 PM

Mishal Malik terms India's move to abolish Article 370 as open

Mishal Malik, the wife of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik Monday termed Indian move to abolish Article 370 as open terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Mishal Malik, the wife of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik Monday termed Indian move to abolish Article 370 as open terrorism.

She said, "India has openly disregarded international laws, humanitarian laws, international conventions and United Nations resolutions," a private news channel reported.

She said in 1947, around 500,000 Muslims were slaughtered by RSS thugs in Kashmir. The Modi regime which is the follower of RSS has scraped 35A and 370 as it had been signed by Indian president, she added.

Related Topics

India United Nations Wife Muslim

Recent Stories

Man dies, five injure in Khaliqabad clash

1 minute ago

Worldwide smartphone sales to decline by 2.5% in 2 ..

1 minute ago

Lahorites express solidarity with Kashmiris

1 minute ago

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemns Indian mo ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan has option to challenge illegal Indian de ..

21 minutes ago

Emotional Steve Smith revels in Ashes centuries

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.