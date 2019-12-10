UrduPoint.com
Mishal Malik Urges Human Right Bodies To Help Innocent Kashmiris On HR Day

Faizan Hashmi 53 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:28 PM

Mishal Malik urges human right bodies to help innocent Kashmiris on HR day

Mishal Malik, the wife of detained Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik Tuesday urged that the International human right organizations should play its due role and pressurize Hitler Indian government to stop continues human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of innocent Kashmiri Muslims in Kashmir Valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Mishal Malik, the wife of detained Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik Tuesday urged that the International human right organizations should play its due role and pressurize Hitler Indian government to stop continues human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of innocent Kashmiri Muslims in Kashmir Valley.

Talking to private news channel she said the IOK was under curfew and unrest after India stripped the disputed region of its semi-autonomous status by revoking Article 370 of the Indian constitution, paving the way for outsiders to buy land and settle in the occupied valley.

She asked the international community to break its 'criminal silence' on Kashmir and play its role in resolving the dispute according to aspirations of Kashmiris.

Hurriyet leader's wife also demanded UN rights commission to ask India to release all political leaders and other political prisoners and respect their basic right.

She said on this Human Rights historical day, I call upon all the world government, non-government organizations and media to come forward sincerely and play their role for the protection of human rights of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir and their right to self-determination.

Kashmiris would continue to fight against extremist Indian government for their rights of self determinations, she added.

"She asked Human right bodies that where you are we are also humans and India is ending the entire nation of Kashmir through their illegal human right violations, she added.

"It is unfortunate that the world has remained silence about these violations and as a result India got encouragement to carry on its brutal repression against peaceful and unarmed Kashmiris," she added.

She said that human rights violations would continue if international community to not break its silence on the current human rights situation in Kashmir .

Today is the time to speak to save Kashmiris, she urged.

She condemned over criminal silence of the United Nations and other human right bodies who celebrating Human rights day but they still quite over the rights of Kashmiris.

She said Indian troops continues enjoying unbridled powers under black laws and also committing war crimes and disgracing women as war tactics.

"Mishal said Modi has crossed all limits and even he left behind the Hitler's ideology and there has been an alarming rise in human rights violations in IOK".

