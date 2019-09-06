UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mishal Malik Urges Int'l Community To Pressurize India For Lifting Curfew In IOJ&K

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 06:13 PM

Mishal Malik urges int'l community to pressurize India for lifting curfew in IOJ&K

Mishal Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, Friday appealed to the international community to take notice of the worst Indian brutalities in the occupied Kashmir and pressurize New Delhi for lifting of curfew in the held valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Mishal Malik, wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, Friday appealed to the international community to take notice of the worst Indian brutalities in the occupied Kashmir and pressurize New Delhi for lifting of curfew in the held valley.

Addressing a meeting on the Defence and Kashmir Day here at the headquarters of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), she said, "The world must wake up to the worst cruelties being perpetrated by occupation authorities in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K)." Practical steps, she said, should be taken to help the people of IOJ&K, who had been denied their basic right of freedom and held hostage by the occupation Indian forces.

The persistent curfew in the held state, she said, had created a starvation-like situation there, with acute shortage of essential items, including food and medicines. She said the occupied Kashmir was bleeding as the Indian forces were killing, torturing and perpetrating grave human rights' violations there to suppress the just movement of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

Mishal Malik said the Indian government had deployed its heavily armed soldiers in the occupied valley in an attempt to deprive the innocent Kashmiri people of their basic rights.

She said Indian Prime Minister Nerendra Modi's unilateral act to change the special status of the IOJ&K was against the international law and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

She said the Indian forces were committing the genocide of Kashmiri people. The sacrifices of valiant Kashmiri people, however, would not go in vain and they would succeed in attaining their right to self-determination, she added.

Mishal Malik said India was replicating the policies of Hitler to satisfy its nefarious designs. The information blackout in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir was aimed at pursuing the ambitions of ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri people, she added.

She said Kashmir was outstanding issue on the United Nations Security Council agenda, which would have to be settled in accordance with its resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

For the first time in history, she said, the international media was also reporting on Indian policies and brutalities of its forces in the occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shortage Prime Minister World United Nations Wife Jammu New Delhi Adolf Hitler Media Government

Recent Stories

Test players support use of Kookaburra cricket bal ..

3 minutes ago

Decision to lure foreign investment lauded: Mian Z ..

14 minutes ago

Distt govt organises Kashmir Solidarity rally

2 minutes ago

PTI-AJK aghast over continued curfew and punitive ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Tasks Roscosmos With Reducing Price of Space ..

3 minutes ago

International Islamic University Islamabad observe ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.