Mishal Malik urges to take notice of human rights violations in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ):Chairperson Peace and Culture Organization Mishal Hussain Malik the wife of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik on Tuesday led a protest rally against India on the occasion of World Human Rights Day.

The protest rally was started from Centaurus Mall and culminated at D-Chowk.

The rally was also attended by Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Islamabad President Faridur Rehman while organizers of the rally were including Muhammad Awais Malik, Shukat Ali Awan, Rashid Humayun and large number of people from different walks of life.

Addressing the rally, Mishal Hussain Malik said that "Kashmir issue was a political as well as human rights and urged the world community to take notice of Indian human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

She said that there was complete clampdown in Occupied Kashmir and people were deprived of basic necessities of life including shortage of food and medicines.

She said that India was committing genocide in Kashmir and has converted the whole IOK into a prison.

She said the struggle for the freedom of Kashmir was a long and difficult journey.

Talking about her husband, she said he was still in death cell.

She urged the United Nations to stop India from committing human rights violations in IOK.

Mishal Malik said that the Indian government should stop its atrocities as we were united and determined adding that she said one day with the blessing of Almighty Allah Kashmir would celebrate its independence.

The protesters was also carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans like "stop killing in Kashmir, "wake up UN, OIC" and "Stop genocide in Kashmir".

Other speakers also addressed the protest rally and strongly condemned the Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kahsmir.

They demanded of the world community to stop India from committing atrocities on innocent people in Kashmir.

