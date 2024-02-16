Miss Pakistan Due In Mirpur For Moot On 'Climate Change & Global Challenges'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2024 | 08:14 PM
Miss Pakistan-2023 Shafina Patel Shah, a Pakistan-origin British national, will arrive in Mirpur on Saturday on a three-day visit to Azad Jammu & Kashmir
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Miss Pakistan-2023 Shafina Patel Shah, a Pakistan-origin British national, will arrive in Mirpur on Saturday on a three-day visit to Azad Jammu & Kashmir.
Shafina Patel Shah along with Professor Gatrad, Officer of the British Empire (OBE) and Chief Executive of Midland International Aid Trust (MIAT), would inaugurate the international conference on "Climate Change & Global Challenges" on February 19 in the remote town of Kassguma, Mirpur, ex-DGPR AJK government Raja Azhar Iqbal told APP on Friday
The conference, being organized by the UK-based NGO Midland Aid Trust (MIAT) in coordination with local NGO 'Kasgumma Health & Welfare Centre', aims to raise awareness about the life-threatening consequences of air and plastic pollution on health in Pakistan, including AJK.
The event will delve into discussions on life-changing medical aid to Pakistan and launch a campaign to increase awareness among the public regarding the detrimental impact of pollution on health.
Professor Gatrad and Miss Pakistan, who have already arrived in Islamabad, are known for their passion for the environment and their dedication to helping the underprivileged.
They will also be chief guests at the opening ceremony of a new school in Kasguma on February 17. The school, funded by Kasgumma Health & Welfare Centre and Oak Tree Trust, will cater to 140 girls and special children. MIAT has provided special play facilities and safety matting for the school's playground.
Professor Gatrad's humanitarian work in 23 countries including Pakistan, has earned him global recognition. In 2016, he played a pivotal role in establishing the Cleft Hospital in Gujrat, providing life-changing operations, dental care, hearing, and speech therapy to children in need.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
HEC, NCHR sign MoU to work on various academic, research activities on human rig ..
Basant celebrated in Rawalpindi despite ban; 117 arrested
SCCI urges govt to review raise in gas price
Pakistan mother languages literature festival unveils cultural tapestry
Over 400 cops deployed for security at 15th Karachi Literature Festival
SU Naushero Feroze campus students organizes exhibition of innovative projects
PBS launches training for 7th agri census Supervisors, Enumerators
169 news bulletins broadcasted through Police web TV: Spokesman
National level operation against Non-Duty Paid/ counterfeit cigarettes
HEC organizes regional round of Universities Debating Championship
IHC disposes of pleas against elections results in three constituencies
LHC grants bail to 11 accused in May-9 case
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Cha ..2 days ago
-
JKLF is optimistic about the acquittal of its jailed supremo, Yasin Malik2 days ago
-
J&K National Front remembers Shaheed Maqbool Bhat, Afzal Guru on martyrdom anniversary8 days ago
-
Kashmiris to remember Shaheed Dr. Afzal Guru on his 11th martyrdom anniversary tomorrow8 days ago
-
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir9 days ago
-
PM AJK chaired meeting about agriculture, livestock9 days ago
-
Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq stresses development of technical education10 days ago
-
Kashmir Boat Rally held, marking advent of 3-day Kashmir Solidarity Day programs in AJK13 days ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical ends14 days ago
-
Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU Kashmir Council14 days ago
-
AJK PM urges USA for early resolution of Kashmir dispute14 days ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Commissioner Complex on February 514 days ago