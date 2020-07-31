The family members of a missing PhD. scholar, Hilal Ahmed, once again held a demonstration at Press Colony in Srinagar, demanding of the authorities to trace their kin, in Indian Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :The family members of a missing PhD. scholar, Hilal Ahmed, once again held a demonstration at Press Colony in Srinagar, demanding of the authorities to trace their kin, in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the protestors, that included several women, were aghast over the long period of disappearance of Hilal Ahmed and were desperately seek help from the authorities to find him.

Hilal Ahmed had gone missing in Wangat area of Ganderbal district, where he had gone for trekking with his friends on June 14 this year. He remains untraced since then and the family has repeatedly protested to seek his whereabouts.