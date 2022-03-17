UrduPoint.com

MLJK Admonishes Int'l Community For Neglecting Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2022 | 06:42 PM

Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (MLJK) on Thursday held an emergency meeting of its core group, during which the members admonished the international community for considering the threshold of Kashmir conflict situation was less than the Ukraine or Syria, where the facts on the ground in IIOJK was portrayed otherwise.

They further asserted that Kashmiris were witnessing an upsurge in the state violence against the civilian population of Kashmir, said a news release

"This is not the time for anyone to be thinking that Kashmir is less important than other war trampled regions. Instead, the government of India and its occupational army continue the extrajudicial executions and physical and mental torture.

The destruction of civilian property and then the censorship on media has been normalized as a part of the military operations," it added.

Muslim League Jammu Kashmir condemned the killing and mutilation of the freedom fighters in Indian-occupied Jammu Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson hailed the strike call of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) on April 25, 2022 Friday against the stepped-up killings byIndia's occupational forces and urged the international community to take strong note of India's naked barbarism.

"India is trying to maintain its false narrative be propaganda like the recently released Bollywood movie 'Kashmir Files'. The conspirators sitting in New Delhi are further polarizing the situation against the Kashmiris so that they would perpetrate a genocide of Muslims."Further, Muslim League Jammu Kashmir condemned the shifting of Kashmiri prisoners from Jails in Jammu Kashmir to India. The participants in the meeting unanimously called upon the international community to take notice of the same and asked ICRC, UN to depute the delegation to visit jails in Kashmiris and witness the plight of prisoners.

>