MMU demands release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) has reiterated its demanded for the release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from arbitrary house arrest to resume his religious and social activities in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, expressing strong resentment over the continued house arrest of its chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who remains incarcerated since August 5, 2019, the MMU at a meeting in Srinagar said that Mirwaiz has been under arbitrary house detention for the past over fifteen months.

The meeting through a unanimous resolution passed on the occasion said Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is a top religious scholar and to incarcerate him and disallow him from fulfilling his religious obligations is violation of his fundamental rights.

The resolution was jointly passed by all the constituents of MMU.