MMU reiterates demand for Mirwaiz Umar Farooq release

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) has once again demanded the release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from arbitrary house arrest to resume his religious and social activities in the territory.

Expressing strong resentment over the continued house arrest of its chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who remains incarcerated since August 5, 2019, the MMU said he has been under arbitrary house detention for the past fifteen months, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The statement said Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is a top religious scholar and to incarcerate him and disallow him from fulfilling his religious obligations and engage in social and welfare activities is not only violation of his fundamental rights but also depriving the people of the Valley of the benefits that they accrue from his socio religious activities.