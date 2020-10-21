UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MMU Reiterates Demand For Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Release

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:52 AM

MMU reiterates demand for Mirwaiz Umar Farooq release

Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) has once again demanded the release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from arbitrary house arrest to resume his religious and social activities in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) has once again demanded the release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from arbitrary house arrest to resume his religious and social activities in the territory.

Expressing strong resentment over the continued house arrest of its chief Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who remains incarcerated since August 5, 2019, the MMU said he has been under arbitrary house detention for the past fifteen months, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The statement said Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is a top religious scholar and to incarcerate him and disallow him from fulfilling his religious obligations and engage in social and welfare activities is not only violation of his fundamental rights but also depriving the people of the Valley of the benefits that they accrue from his socio religious activities.

Related Topics

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq August 2019 Media From Top

Recent Stories

MEPs back EU's Big Tech clampdown

2 minutes ago

Air Pollution in India's New Delhi Exceeded Safe N ..

2 minutes ago

Naat Khawan Mehboob Hamdani passes away

2 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 19 deaths, 660 new cases of Covid ..

8 minutes ago

October 29 confirmed as public sector holiday for ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Customs solves 170 IPR disputes in 9 months ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.