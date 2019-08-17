UrduPoint.com
Mobile Communications, Internet Partially Restored In Indian Part Of Kashmir - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 04:12 PM

Mobile and internet services have been partially restored in the territory of the former Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir after a communications blackout imposed as India revoked the region's special status, the NDTV broadcaster reported on Saturday

Two weeks ago, the Indian government announced its decision to strip Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split it into two union territories. Subsequently, internet and phone communications were cut off and additional troops were deployed to maintain order in the aftermath of the decision.

Two weeks ago, the Indian government announced its decision to strip Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split it into two union territories. Subsequently, internet and phone communications were cut off and additional troops were deployed to maintain order in the aftermath of the decision.

According to the broadcaster, residents of five districts � Jammu, Risi, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur � have access to a low-speed 2G network, while the rest of the districts are still under restrictions. The access of the population to high-speed 3g and 4g networks will be restored after a second analysis of the security situation in the region, the authorities said.

In large cities such as Jammu and Srinagar, shops and cafes reopened after a two-week break. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions are expected to resume their work from Monday. The administrative structures of the former state also returned to their usual duties.

India and Pakistan have contended for the Kashmir region, the southern part of which lies in India's Jammu and Kashmir state, since the end of British rule in 1947. Despite a ceasefire being reached in 2003 following several armed conflicts, instability has continued, leading to the emergence of various extremist groups. Tensions spiked earlier this year when the Indian military conducted airstrikes in the region in response to an attack orchestrated by a terrorist group based on the Pakistani side of Kashmir.

