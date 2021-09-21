Mobile, internet services suspended in Uri as massive CASO enters 3rd day

Authorities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) have suspended mobile phone and internet services in Uri area, as massive cordon and search operations have entered the third day on Tuesday (today) in the area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ):

According to Kashmir Media Service, mobile phones fell silent and internet services were suspended on Monday.

Indian troops have cordoned off a large swathe of Uri and reinforcements have been made to conduct house-to-house search.

Hindustan Times reported that the operation is going on and a high alert has been sounded for the army camps located in the area.