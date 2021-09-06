Mobile internet services to remain suspended in IIOJK today

Mobile internet services will remain suspended on Monday in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Mobile internet services will remain suspended on Monday in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), an order issued by the IIOJK Home Department said that the restriction on mobile internet services comes in light of the demise of the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, will remain suspended today (Monday).

Also, there exist restrictions on the movement and assembly of people coupled with a suspension on cellular connectivity.

The authorities have directed all cellular companies to suspend mobile internet services in Kashmir valley. The internet services were suspended since the morning of September 2.