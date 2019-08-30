Modi cannot suppress passion of Kashmiris through bullets : Mishal Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Mishal Malik, the wife of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik Friday said that extremist Modi government cannot suppress the passion of the Kashmiris through bullets and entire Pakistani nation standing shoulder to shoulder with them against brutalities done by Indian government.

Talking to private news channel, she thanked Pakistani nation for observing 'Kashmir hour' to express solidarity with the Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Mishal said that the blood of innocent Kashmiris, who rendered sacrifices for freedom, will never go in vain." I salute the brave Kashmiri people who determined to get their right to self-determination adding, these brave individuals are fighting a war for their freedom".

Mishal said Narendra Modi has extremist mindset and India's state terrorism was posing a serious threat to regional peace, she added.

'No weapon can suppress the determination of Kashmiri's struggle to get their right of self determination', she highlighted.

Mishal Malik said Pakistani nation and international media already condemns this barbaric treatment to the innocent Kashmiris.

The world media is continuously bringing to fore the Indian oppression, she said, adding, the human rights organizations have already expressed their fears of massacre of Kashmiri people.

She said every passing day Kashmiri is under the threat and no one is safe from Indian brutalities, adding, it is a matter of concern that Indian forces are capturing the children and illegally entering the Kashmiris' homes without any intimation.

Talking about her husband, she said he was still in death cell "I urged the United Nations and human right champions to adopt such steps for resolving Kashmir issue".

She said all hurriyet leaders were badly tortured in jails, adding, our brave Kashmiris will continue to fight against Indian brutalities and will get the right of self determination soon.

She said Pakistani government was making all-out efforts to highlight Kashmir dispute on all international forums.

India is committing state terrorism in Kashmir by imposing curfew and committing worst atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, she said, adding, Pakistani government will never compromise on Kashmir issue at any cost, she mentioned.