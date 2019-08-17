(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter leader and Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Abdul Majeed Malik Saturday said that Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ended India's link with occupied Kashmir by scraping Articles 370 of the Indian Constitution

Abdul Majeed Malik in a statement said that it was due to the successful diplomacy and principled stance of Pakistan that the United Nations Security Council convened a meeting on Kashmir once again, KMS reported.

He said that India had accelerated its arrest spree in the occupied territory. Indian police have booked two youth, Atiq Choudhary and Farooq Choudhary, for their posts on social networking site facebook which proved frustration of the authorities, he added.