Modi Govt All Set To Carry Out Gujarat-style Genocide In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 01:33 PM

Narendra Modi-led communal government is all set to implement its plan of Gujarat-like mass killings in the territory after it officially divided Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Narendra Modi-led communal government is all set to implement its plan of Gujarat-like mass killings in the territory after it officially divided Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The special status of the occupied territory under Articles 370 and 35A was revoked by the Modi government on the 5th of August.

Eight million people of the Kashmir valley and the Muslim majority areas of Jammu region are under military siege since that day, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

The appointment of Indian Administrative Service officer, Girish Chandra Murmu, as the first Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, is part of Modi's nefarious plan.

Murmu was Principal Secretary to Narendra Modi when mass killing of Muslims was carried out in Gujarat in 2002 during his tenure as chief minister.

He has now been clandestinely given the task to execute the massacre in occupied Kashmir.

Murmu has long remained a close aide of fascist Modi and his right hand Amit Shah. He was also involved in Ishrat Jahan fake encounter in Gujarat.

Informed sources in Srinagar said, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Aji Doval have added one more criminal in Girish Chandra Murmu in their gang of killers in occupied Kashmir.

However, the appointing of criminals like Murmu as Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor will not deter Kashmiris from pursuing freedom struggle.

