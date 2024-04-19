Open Menu

Modi Govt Broken All Records Of Oppression To Win Elections: President AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2024 | 08:19 PM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Friday said that the Modi government has broken all records of oppression, barbarism and brutality in order to win the upcoming general elections in country.

During a meeting with Former Prime Minister of AJK Sardar Atique Ahmad Khan, Barrister Sultan Mehmood said that the Indian government was engaged in a sledgehammer policy in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) region.

He further said that India's intelligence agency, RAW was engaged in global terrorist activities.

Both the leaders discussed various matters of mutual concern with a focus on the political and human rights situation in the occupied territory.

Sultan emphasized the importance of unity among all political parties in AJK to expose India's nefarious designs and its efforts to suppress the legitimate struggle of Kashmiris.

