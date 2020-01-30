UrduPoint.com
Modi Govt Failed To Suppress Indigenous Freedom Movement In Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK): Dr. Waleed

Thu 30th January 2020

Hurriyat Leader Dr. Waleed Rasool Thursday said despite using excessive force, Modi's government had failed to suppress the indigenous freedom movement in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Hurriyat Leader Dr. Waleed Rasool Thursday said despite using excessive force, Modi's government had failed to suppress the indigenous freedom movement in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Talking in a Radio Program he said the people of Kashmir had rendered matchless sacrifices for their legit right of self-determination. The gravity of sacrifices of Kashmiri people had intensified, he added.

He said BJP's doctrine was based on hatred and extremism, adding the party was a monopolist ruling party which destroyed the democratic face of India. Modi regime was obsessed with Hindu dominance, he added.

Dr. Waleed urged the international community to build up pressure on Indian government to stop brutalities in Occupied Kashmir. The moral of Kashmiri people was very high and they would never give up their legitimate right to self-determination, he added.

