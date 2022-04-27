UrduPoint.com

Modi Govt Has Plunged IIOJK Into Darkness: PDP

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 01:08 PM

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the Narendra Modi government has plunged the territory into a power crisis

According to Kashmir Media Service, Senior PDP leader, Rouf Butt, in an interview in Srinagar said that the electricity generated in IIOJK is being supplied to the Indian states and natives are being deprived of their rights.

He said, since the day Ukraine war has erupted the coal shortage has gripped India and in order to strike the balance the Modi government is diverting the resources of the occupied territory to different parts of India. We are being plunged into darkness to illuminate the Indian states, he added.

Meanwhile, PDP spokesman, Varinder Singh Sonu, talking to reporters in Jammu said that every section of the society is feeling cheated after the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's visit to the territory because nothing concrete has been announced by him.

He said the authorities spent crores of rupees for the rally addressed by Modi in Palli area of Jammu region.

"Amid scorching heat the government employees were forced to attend the programme," he said, adding that the Indian Prime Minister not even talked about road map to programmes in IIOJK.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, Harsh Dev Singh, led a protest rally of youth and civil society members in Jammu city against the forced participation of government employees in the Modi's rally through coercive apparatus of the state.

Addressing the protesters, Harsh Dev Singh said that Indian prime Minister's Jammu visit proved a mere political function of BJP with general masses feeling betrayed and demoralized. He also said that there was not a word by Modi about restoration of statehood or holding of Assembly elections in IIOJK.

"Hundreds of millions of rupees were spent on the rally out of tax-payers' money which saw only saffron flags all over explicitly indicating that it was a show of the saffron brigade," he added.

