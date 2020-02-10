UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Modi Govt Imprisons Kashmiris In Their Own Country: Mishal Malik

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 10:47 PM

Modi govt imprisons Kashmiris in their own country: Mishal Malik

Mishal Malik the wife of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik on Monday said that the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir had been imprisoned and displaced within their own country by the extremist Indian government of Narendra Modi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Mishal Malik the wife of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik on Monday said that the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir had been imprisoned and displaced within their own country by the extremist Indian government of Narendra Modi.

She stated this while addressing a seminar organized here by the Quaid-e-Azam University to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

She said that the revoking of special status of Kashmir on 5th August 2019 by the Indian government had limited the Kashmiris autonomy, granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan always stood with the people of IOK, she said and stressed for a proactive role to unveil the conspiracies and atrocities of Modi government occupied valley.

It was the exact time to show the real face of Indian government to the world, she added.

She said the war of freedom movement of Kashmir was a lifeline for Pakistan.

She urged the students to understand the changing of war strategy in this modern era.

It was the best time for youth to raise their voice unanimously for Kahsmiris at International level, she remarked.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University Prof Dr Muhammad Ali said that university had always played a vital role to raise its voice at every forum for the freedom of Indian held Kashmir.

He said that every Pakistani was standing with the people of Kashmir till the freedom according to their aspirations.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World Narendra Modi Wife Jammu Muhammad Ali August 2019 Government Best

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed attends opening of first over ..

36 minutes ago

Manal bint Mohammed welcomes world leaders, expert ..

36 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives Saud Al Mu&#039;alla

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police participate with integrated platfor ..

1 hour ago

Tourists to reclaim VAT using self-service kiosks: ..

1 hour ago

Recruitment process of 10,878 in Discos in progres ..

34 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.