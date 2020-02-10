Modi govt imprisons Kashmiris in their own country: Mishal Malik

Mishal Malik the wife of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik on Monday said that the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir had been imprisoned and displaced within their own country by the extremist Indian government of Narendra Modi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Mishal Malik the wife of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik on Monday said that the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir had been imprisoned and displaced within their own country by the extremist Indian government of Narendra Modi.

She stated this while addressing a seminar organized here by the Quaid-e-Azam University to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

She said that the revoking of special status of Kashmir on 5th August 2019 by the Indian government had limited the Kashmiris autonomy, granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan always stood with the people of IOK, she said and stressed for a proactive role to unveil the conspiracies and atrocities of Modi government occupied valley.

It was the exact time to show the real face of Indian government to the world, she added.

She said the war of freedom movement of Kashmir was a lifeline for Pakistan.

She urged the students to understand the changing of war strategy in this modern era.

It was the best time for youth to raise their voice unanimously for Kahsmiris at International level, she remarked.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University Prof Dr Muhammad Ali said that university had always played a vital role to raise its voice at every forum for the freedom of Indian held Kashmir.

He said that every Pakistani was standing with the people of Kashmir till the freedom according to their aspirations.