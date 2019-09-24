Modi govt plans to open 50,000 temples in occupied Kashmir

In another filthy conspiracy to turn Muslim majority in occupied Kashmir into minority, Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi-led government has decided to open around 50,000 temples that were closed in the valley

SRINAGAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) In another filthy conspiracy to turn Muslim majority in occupied Kashmir into minority, Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi-led government has decided to open around 50,000 temples that were closed in the valley.India's Minister of Home Affairs of India Kishan Reddy made the announcement of opening Hindu temples where idols will be placed for worshiping."Around 50,000 temples were closed over the years, of which some were destroyed, and idols were defaced.

We have ordered a survey of such temples," the minister said while addressing a press conference in Bengaluru.He said that the survey has been ordered to reopen or re-build all the closed or destroyed temples.

The Indian government had already ended the special status of occupied Kashmir after abrogating Article 370 of its constitution.

Since then, the valley is under Indian military curfew where there is a communication blockage and scarcity of food, medicines and other basic things.India has no plan to lift the curfew in the near future.The shops and educational institutions in the Kashmir valley are closed and roads wear a deserted look due to the ongoing restrictions.The tourism front has also taken a hit due to the clampdown.

Majority of hotels are empty and taxi service is unavailable too.