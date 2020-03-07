UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Modi Is Mastermind Of Terror Acts In The Region': Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 04:36 PM

'Modi is mastermind of terror acts in the region': Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has termed Indian prime minister Narrinder Modi as the "mastermind" behind the terror acts in the region and said that RSS is the real face of him

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ): Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has termed Indian prime minister Narrinder Modi as the "mastermind" behind the terror acts in the region and said that RSS is the real face of him.

Addressing different public gatherings during his visit to Palanadri and Rawalakot areas of Poonch district late Friday, the Prime Minister said extremist Modi has started targeting Indian Muslims after the bloodshed in Kashmir.

He said valiant Kashmiris were bravely fighting such Hindutva ideology. "India even after the seven decades of the bloodbath of Kashmiri Muslims, miserably failed to suppress the indigenous liberation movement", he added.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan further said the RSS goons are massacring the Muslims in Delhi with full backing of their rulers. "Hindutva ideology is posing serious threat in the region and Pakistan is the only hurdle in the Indians' nefarious designs", Haider asserted.

"It is indeed, a high-time for us to get ready to help our oppressed and besieged brethren in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who have been cut-off from rest of the world since August 5 last year and being deprived of their basic human needs.

The Prime Minister during his visit inaugurated different development projects including 33 kilometer cemented Azad Pattan-Rawalakot Road which was constructed at a cost of 1569.89 million rupees with the assistance of Asian Development Bank and a Basic Health Unit (BHU) at Androt in Battany-e-Rah built by Khair-un-Nas Trust England.

He announced to provide required doctors and paramedics staff in the BHU beside blacktopping of 4 kilometer Bakhta road.

During his addresses, Raja Farooq Haider referred to the uplift work carried out by the present government.

He particularly mentioned institutional reforms, indiscriminate development, constitutional amendments, hundred percent increase in development budget, free emergency health services program and others.

The Prime Minister also planted a sapling under Forest Department's Billon Tree Tsunami Project and urged people to actively participate in the ongoing spring tree plantation drive to make the region clean and green.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi Tsunami Prime Minister World Budget Visit Road Jammu Rawalakot August Asian Development Bank Muslim From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Shipyarmook Visitsgolcuk, Turkey

28 minutes ago

Two died after house roof collapses in Nowshera

23 minutes ago

Two suspects held during search operation Multan

23 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Yarmook visits Turkey

23 minutes ago

Understanding our literary history imperative for ..

22 minutes ago

Gold prices decreased Rs1000 to Rs 94,500 per tola ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.