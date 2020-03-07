'Modi is mastermind of terror acts in the region': Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has termed Indian prime minister Narrinder Modi as the "mastermind" behind the terror acts in the region and said that RSS is the real face of him

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ): Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has termed Indian prime minister Narrinder Modi as the "mastermind" behind the terror acts in the region and said that RSS is the real face of him.

Addressing different public gatherings during his visit to Palanadri and Rawalakot areas of Poonch district late Friday, the Prime Minister said extremist Modi has started targeting Indian Muslims after the bloodshed in Kashmir.

He said valiant Kashmiris were bravely fighting such Hindutva ideology. "India even after the seven decades of the bloodbath of Kashmiri Muslims, miserably failed to suppress the indigenous liberation movement", he added.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan further said the RSS goons are massacring the Muslims in Delhi with full backing of their rulers. "Hindutva ideology is posing serious threat in the region and Pakistan is the only hurdle in the Indians' nefarious designs", Haider asserted.

"It is indeed, a high-time for us to get ready to help our oppressed and besieged brethren in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who have been cut-off from rest of the world since August 5 last year and being deprived of their basic human needs.

The Prime Minister during his visit inaugurated different development projects including 33 kilometer cemented Azad Pattan-Rawalakot Road which was constructed at a cost of 1569.89 million rupees with the assistance of Asian Development Bank and a Basic Health Unit (BHU) at Androt in Battany-e-Rah built by Khair-un-Nas Trust England.

He announced to provide required doctors and paramedics staff in the BHU beside blacktopping of 4 kilometer Bakhta road.

During his addresses, Raja Farooq Haider referred to the uplift work carried out by the present government.

He particularly mentioned institutional reforms, indiscriminate development, constitutional amendments, hundred percent increase in development budget, free emergency health services program and others.

The Prime Minister also planted a sapling under Forest Department's Billon Tree Tsunami Project and urged people to actively participate in the ongoing spring tree plantation drive to make the region clean and green.