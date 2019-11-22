Modi is terrorist and butcher of Muslims in Indian Occupied Kashmir(IoK)

Senior Hurriyat leader Syed Abdullah Geelani on Friday termed Indian prime minister Narendra Modi as a terrorist and butcher of Muslims in the Indian Occupied Kashmir(IoK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Senior Hurriyat leader Syed Abdullah Geelani on Friday termed Indian prime minister Narendra Modi as a terrorist and butcher of Muslims in the Indian Occupied Kashmir(IoK).

Talking to a private news channel, the leader said that the brutal Indian forces are disgracing the Kashmiri women and blinding the children by using pellet guns weapon in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said there is a complete clampdown observed in the Indian occupied valley and the Indian brutal forces have been suppressing brave people of Kashmir for last seven decades.

Unfortunately, the champions of human rights are blindfolded towards Indian atrocities in Indian occupied Kashmir.

None of the collective efforts have so far been taken by the international community to pressurize India to stop worst human rights violations in the held valley, he added.

Thus he urged the world to realize that world peace is linked with peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute. It is high time for the international community to resolve Kashmir issue for the peaceful existence of coming generations.

He appreciated struggle of brave Kashmiris who have been rendering matchless sacrifices for their legitimate right of self-determination for last seven decades. Despite using force and weapons, Indian troops have failed to suppress indigenous freedom movement and silent the voice of Kashmiri people, he added.