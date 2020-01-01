(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :President of Azad Jammu Kashmir ( AJK Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday said Modi led government was becoming dangerous for peace of the region owing to his sinister plan and barbaric policies while International community should take notice of Indian cruel policies.

This was stated by President of Azad Jammu Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan during a press conference at Balochistan Governor House Quetta.

He said International Human Organizations should come forward to play their due role to take notice of Indian violation of ceasefire, aiming to divert attention of world from cause of occupied Kashmir.

He said more than 61 Kashmiri people have been martyred and over 230 persons were injured by attack of Indian forces to suppress voice of Kashmir freedom, despite over 3000 International ceasefire violation by India government during 2019, saying 0.5 people of Kashmir had given sacrifices of their precious lives for self-determination right of Kashmir from 1947 till 2019.

He said Pakistan always played its key role for highlighting cause of Kashmir at platform of International. Sardar Masood Khan also thanked people of country including Balochistan government that they had fully raised their voice in favor of occupied Kashmir and against aggravation of India in the Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

"A delegation of Balochsitan comprised all parties led by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan had also visited Muzafarabad for expressing their solidarity with Kashmiri people after the incident of August 5, 2019 who proved that they stand with Kashmiri people till achievement of their freedom.

He said stance of Pakistan regarding Occupied Kashmir was appreciated by International Level and Indian statement was being rejected in context of Kashmir, saying the main purpose of Quetta visit was to attend the National Security Workshop to inform current situation of Kashmir by briefing.

He said Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan along with cabinet members also had very useful meeting and added the struggle for freedom of movement is being continued in Occupied Kashmir with critical situation where thousands of youth were arrested.

President Masood Khan said 540,000 Kashmiri people were being affected due to Indian attack on Line of Control (LoC) which was condemnable, saying Pakistan was trying to address cause of the Kashmir through charter of United Nation under democratic manner.

He said no compromise would be made on freedom of Kashmir and people of Kashmir would make their decision regarding the Kashmir.

In replying to a question, he said Indian Barbaric policies and imposing war plan could destroy South Asia's peace and Modi should avoid warfare and to focus development of region because there were people are suffering several difficulties due to poverty and lack of resources in India and other related areas.

Sardar Masood Khan also condemned anti- policy of minority community including Muslims in India and more than 20 corers Muslims were being targeted there by Modi led government after atrocities of occupied Kashmir, urging upon International Human Organization must play their essential role to maintain peace in the region.