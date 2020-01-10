UrduPoint.com
Modi Portraying Wrong Picture To World Community, For IOK Valley

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 02:21 PM

Modi portraying wrong picture to world community, for IOK valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Senior Hurriyat Leader Mirza Mushtaq Ahmed Shah said on Friday that Modi-led government is hoodwinking the world community by portraying wrong picture of the held valley.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Modi has converted the Indian Occupied Kashmir into the largest prison of the world.

There is complete clampdown in the held valley and the people of Kashmir have no communication with the outer world.

He said, the Kashmir's people are under continuous siege and do not have access to food and medical assistance. It is highly unfortunate that the United Nation's observers are not allowed to monitor the actual situation in Occupied Kashmir, he added.

He urged, the world powers should intervene and take notice of Indian brutalities in Indian occupied Kashmir. While India's false claims of normalcy have badly exposed by the international media.

