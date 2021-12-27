Modi regime adamant to kill Hurriyat leadership in jails: APHC

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed its deep concern over the deteriorating health conditions of the incarcerated Hurriyat leaders and activists, languishing in Tihar, Agra, Jijar, Jodhpur and other notorious jails of India and occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed its deep concern over the deteriorating health conditions of the incarcerated Hurriyat leaders and activists, languishing in Tihar, Agra, Jijar, Jodhpur and other notorious jails of India and occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahamad Irfani in a statement issued in Srinagar while referring to the deaths of five Tihar jail's inmates in just eight days condemned the criminal negligence of the jail authorities in providing Primary medical facilities to the inmates.

"The denial of basic medical treatment and other amenities as per jail manual has deteriorated the health conditions of the detainees including detained Hurriyat leaders and activists belonging to the resistance movement of Kashmir raising concern about the safety of their life," he added.

The APHC General Secretary said that dozens of prisoners were killed in jails or during house detention including Muhammad Maqbool Butt, Muhammad Afzal Guroo, Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, Ghulam Muhammad Shah, Ali Muhammad Ahanger, Mushtaq Ahamad Butt, Zia Mustuffa and others.

Irfani urged the United Nations Human Rights Council and other human rights organizations to take serious cognizance of the deteriorating health conditions of the incarcerated Hurriyat leaders and activists including, APHC Chairman Masarat Aalam Butt, Vice Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Dr Shafi Shariety, Dr Muhammad Qasim, Aasiya Andrabi, Fahmida Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Dr Gh Muhammad Butt, Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Fantosh, Peer Saifullah, Shahidul islam, Farooq Ahamad Dar, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Merajudin Kalwal, Ameer Hamza, Muhammad Yousaf Mir, Muhammad Yousaf Falahi, Maqsood Ahamad Bhat, Zahoor Bhat, M Ayoub Mir, M Ayoub Dar, Showkat Ahmad Khan and all other detainees suffering from multiple ailments.

The Hurriyat leader while hailing the steadfastness of the detained leaders and activists said that Indian fascist jail authorities are adamant to kill the Hurriyat leadership in its notorious jails.

The APHC leader sought the intervention by the United Nations Secretary General to allow the people of Kashmir to decide their political future through a free and fair plebiscite.