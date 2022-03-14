Modi regime asks 50 families to vacate dwelling in Srinagar in 7 days

In the ongoing drive by the Modi-led fascist Indian government to evict Muslims from their homes and towns in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at least, 50 more families, have been ordered to vacate their dwelling in Safa Kadal area of Srinagar within seven days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :In the ongoing drive by the Modi-led fascist Indian government to evict Muslims from their homes and towns in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at least, 50 more families, have been ordered to vacate their dwelling in Safa Kadal area of Srinagar within seven days.

According to Kashmir Media Service, these families are living at Yarkandi Sarai Building in Safa Kadal area of the city since past 70 years. Now, the without providing them alternative shelter, the Modi regime has issued a notice to the dwellers asking them to vacate the building within seven days or else be ready to face a strong action.

The order has been issued by Executive Magistrate, Tehsildar South Srinagar.

Abdul Rashid, an elderly person, presently living at Sarai said it has been almost 66 years that their families were living here. "At present 50 families living here would become homeless if we are forced to vacate the building," he said.

"If the government needs this building for some other purpose, the authorities should make some alternative arrangements for the families," he said.